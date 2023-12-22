Max Ehrich Denies Involvement in Fake Instagram Account

Max Ehrich, the former fiancé of Demi Lovato, has denied any involvement in a fake Instagram account that surfaced recently. The account claimed to be Max’s and posted old photos of him and Demi during their engagement, accompanied captions that made disparaging remarks about Demi’s new fiancé, Jordan Lutes.

Taking to his actual Instagram account, Max posted a note denying any association with the fake account. “I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi’s life, a moment that should only be celebrated,” he wrote. Max emphasized that the chapter of their shared lives was closed peacefully and privately long ago. He expressed his well wishes for Demi and Jordan, stating, “I only want the best for everyone and from the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness.”

Max further urged that he be removed from this narrative and requested the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance.

Demi and Max got engaged in July of 2020 but called off the engagement in September of that same year. Demi has since found love with Jordan Lutes, whom she met in January 2022. The couple recently got engaged on December 16, 2023.

It is important to note that the fake Instagram account has been falsely attributed to Max Ehrich. The post and captions were fabricated, and Max has clarified that he has no involvement in spreading any disparaging remarks about Demi’s new relationship.