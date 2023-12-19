Demi Lovato Finds Love Again in Surprise Engagement

Demi Lovato, the popular singer and songwriter, has recently announced her engagement to Jordan Lutes, also known as Jutes. The couple, who went public with their relationship in August of last year, have decided to take the next step and get married. Lovato and Lutes first met in January 2022 while working together on a song.

According to reports, Lutes proposed to Lovato with a stunning pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring from a luxury jewelry boutique in New York City. The couple celebrated their engagement at one of their favorite restaurants, Craig’s, and described the moment as “personal and intimate.”

In a recent interview, Lovato revealed that she and Lutes were first friends before starting their romantic relationship. They took the time to build a strong foundation before deciding to date. Lovato expressed her love and admiration for Lutes, calling him the “best boyfriend in the world,” while Lutes referred to Lovato as his “everything.”

This engagement comes after Lovato’s previous failed engagement to Max Ehrich in 2020. Lovato shared that she noticed red flags in their relationship and chose to end it before they got married. During an appearance at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, Lovato joked about her failed engagement, humorously reflecting on the ups and downs of the past year.

As Lovato embarks on this new chapter in her life, fans and followers eagerly await more updates on the upcoming wedding. Love seems to have found its way back into Lovato’s life, and it is clear that she is excited to start this new journey with her fiance, Jordan Lutes.