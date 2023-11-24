New Gag Order Urged to Protect Law Clerk in Trump Trial

Court officials are pushing for a renewed gag order to prevent former President Donald Trump from discussing the law clerk involved in his $250 million civil fraud trial. The move comes after the clerk received a “deluge” of threats following Trump’s social media comments about her. The New York state court system’s Department of Public Safety revealed that the judge presiding over the case and his staff had already faced harassment and threats on social media. In response, authorities collaborated with the FBI and Homeland Security to develop security measures for the judge and those associated with the trial.

Trump’s post on Truth Social falsely linked the law clerk to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and sparked hundreds of threatening and harassing voicemail messages. Furthermore, the clerk’s personal information, including her phone number and email addresses, was compromised. She faces daily doxing, along with continuous harassment, disparaging comments, and antisemitic tropes.

Since the temporary lift of the gag order, roughly half of the messages received the clerk have been antisemitic. Court officials consider the threats against both the judge and the clerk to be serious and credible. The gag order is currently on pause and will remain so until at least Monday, pending the appeals court’s decision in response to Trump’s final filing.

Officials from the Office of Court Administration and the state attorney general’s office are urging the appeals court to reinstate the gag order to protect the law clerk and maintain a fair trial environment. Meanwhile, Trump is also facing a legal battle regarding a gag order in the federal election interference case against him in Washington, D.C., where judges are leaning toward upholding the order while narrowing its reach.

FAQs:

Q: What is a gag order?

A: A gag order is a legal ruling that restricts parties involved in a case from discussing the case or disclosing certain information to the public.

Q: What is “doxing”?

A: Doxing refers to the act of publicly revealing someone’s private or personal information, often with the intention to harass or incite harm.

Q: What is antisemitism?

A: Antisemitism refers to prejudice, discrimination, or hostility directed towards Jewish people based on their religious, ethnic, or cultural background.

Q: Which entities collaborated to devise security measures?

A: The New York state court system’s Department of Public Safety worked alongside the FBI and Homeland Security to establish appropriate security measures.