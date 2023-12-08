Quadriplegic Passenger Sues Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico After Severe Injury and Wheelchair Damage

A quadriplegic woman has filed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico, claiming that she suffered severe injury and her wheelchair was damaged during a trip from Atlanta to Tampico, Mexico. Yesenia Compean, the passenger, alleges that Delta employees dropped her while transferring her to a wheelchair in Mexico City.

According to the complaint, Compean purchased her ticket through Delta, but Aeromexico operated the second leg of the journey due to a codesharing agreement. The lawsuit states that Delta agents assisted Compean in boarding the aircraft in Atlanta without any issues, and her electronic wheelchair was loaded into the cargo hold.

However, upon arrival in Mexico City, the agents failed to exercise reasonable care when moving Compean to the wheelchair, resulting in her being dropped. The suit further claims that Compean suffered severe injury from the fall and was additionally injured when the agents lifted her from the floor.

Upon reaching Tampico, Compean discovered that her electronic wheelchair had suffered extensive damage during the flight, leading to an extended hospital stay and subsequent surgery. The medical bills incurred amounted to $400,000, as detailed in the lawsuit. In accordance with the Montreal Convention, which holds airlines responsible for passenger injuries and damaged baggage, Compean seeks reimbursement for medical expenses and the cost of her wheelchair, as well as damages.

Delta Air Lines responded to the lawsuit stating that they do not have any comment on the pending litigation but emphasized their commitment to providing a high standard of care to customers with disabilities. Aeromexico has yet to respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

This incident follows a similar case involving United Airlines, where they settled for $30 million with the family of a quadriplegic man who suffered brain damage after being moved forcefully during the deplaning process. These lawsuits highlight the importance of airlines ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers with disabilities.