Unlocking the Power of Generative AI with Dell Technologies and Meta Collaboration

Dell Technologies and Meta have teamed up to revolutionize the deployment of generative AI models with Dell’s Generative AI (GenAI) portfolio of IT infrastructure, client devices, and professional services. This collaboration aims to make open-source GenAI more accessible to all customers providing detailed implementation guidance along with optimal software and hardware infrastructure.

Jeff Boudreau, Chief AI Officer at Dell Technologies, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “We are witnessing the dawn of a new era where generative AI is transforming industries, fostering innovation, and driving competition. With our collaboration, we are enabling customers to effortlessly deploy secure GenAI models on their premises, empowering them with powerful new approaches and insights.”

By bringing together Dell’s industry-leading infrastructure portfolio and Meta’s Llama 2 family of AI models, customers can now accelerate their GenAI efforts on premises, whether in traditional data centers or edge locations. Dell has seamlessly integrated Meta’s Llama 2 models into its system sizing tools, enabling customers to identify the most suitable solution to power their AI initiatives.

The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI, coupled with Meta’s Llama 2, provides organizations with pre-tested and proven infrastructure, software, and services to simplify deployment and management of on-premises projects. With comprehensive documentation and configuration guidance, organizations can rapidly establish their GenAI infrastructure and operate Llama 2 with utmost predictability.

With the integration of Meta’s Llama 2 and Dell Generative AI Solutions, businesses of all sizes can now access a range of reliable tools to deliver GenAI solutions across various environments, from desktops to core data centers, edge locations, and public clouds.

FAQ:

Q: What is generative AI?

A: Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence models and techniques that have the ability to generate new content, such as images, text, or even entire scenarios, based on patterns and examples from existing data.

Q: How does Dell’s collaboration with Meta benefit customers?

A: The collaboration simplifies the deployment of generative AI models on premises providing customers with a comprehensive solution that includes hardware, software, and implementation guidance. This makes it easier for customers to leverage generative AI technology for innovation and insights.

Q: What is the Dell Validated Design for Generative AI?

A: The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI is a pre-tested and proven infrastructure solution offered Dell Technologies. It includes Dell hardware, software, and services specifically designed to streamline the deployment and management of on-premises generative AI projects. It ensures a reliable and efficient environment for running generative AI models.