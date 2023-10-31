Dell Teams Up with Meta to Simplify On-Premises AI Deployments

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has announced a strategic collaboration with Meta to enable seamless deployment of Meta’s Llama 2 large language models on Dell’s generative AI infrastructure and client devices. This partnership aims to simplify the on-premises AI environment combining Dell’s robust infrastructure portfolio with Meta’s cutting-edge Llama 2 AI models.

As part of the collaboration, Dell has integrated Meta’s Llama 2 models into its system sizing tools, empowering customers to choose the right solution to power their Llama 2 based AI implementations with confidence. The integration of these models into Dell’s infrastructure offers customers the flexibility to accelerate their GenAI efforts either in a traditional data center or at edge locations.

Meta and Microsoft unveiled Llama 2, the second generation of their Large Language Model (LLM), in July last year. Boasting up to 70 billion parameters, Llama 2 is trained on significantly more data than its predecessor, delivering twice the context length of Llama 1. With access to model weights and example code, users can begin deploying and training Llama 2 on-premises. Additionally, Llama 2 is available in conversational fine-tuned versions and can be used for research and commercial applications at no cost through the Llama 2 Community License.

The Dell-Meta offering provides pre-tested infrastructure, software, and services for hassle-free on-premises deployments. Further, it includes deployment and configuration guidance to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for users.

Jeff Boudreau, Chief AI Officer at Dell Technologies, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that the partnership would make open-source GenAI more accessible to all customers. By combining implementation guidance with optimized software and hardware infrastructure, Dell and Meta aim to empower organizations of all sizes to deploy secure GenAI models on-premises in order to unlock powerful insights and drive innovation.

With Dell’s Generative AI Solutions technology and services portfolio and Meta’s Llama 2, organizations can now leverage reliable tools to deliver GenAI solutions across various computing environments, from desktops to core data centers, edge locations, and public clouds.

FAQ

1. What is Llama 2?

Llama 2 is the second generation of Meta and Microsoft’s Large Language Model (LLM). It offers up to 70 billion parameters and twice the context length of its predecessor, Llama 1. Llama 2 can be used for a range of applications, and its weights and example code are available for on-prem deployment and training.

2. What does the Dell-Meta offering provide?

The Dell-Meta offering includes pre-tested Dell infrastructure, software, and services that simplify on-premises AI deployments. It also offers deployment and configuration guidance to ensure a smooth experience for customers.

3. Can customers deploy GenAI models at edge locations?

Absolutely. With the Dell-Meta collaboration, customers have the flexibility to deploy secure GenAI models on-premises, be it in traditional data centers or at edge locations.

4. How can organizations access the Llama 2 models?

Meta’s Llama 2 is available for research and commercial use through the Llama 2 Community License. Users can leverage the models’ capabilities and deploy them in their AI implementations.