The Daily Telegram’s Print Edition to be Delivered USPS

Starting Monday, October 16, The Daily Telegram will be implementing changes in its delivery system. Instead of being delivered in the early morning carriers, the print edition of the newspaper will now be delivered during the day the U.S. Postal Service’s crew of carriers. This change is also taking place at other Gannett papers across the country.

The Hillsdale Daily News is already being delivered USPS, and now The Daily Telegram and The Monroe News will follow suit. As a result of this change, the Sunday paper will now be delivered on Saturday for the majority of readers. The Sunday edition will include the usual advertising inserts and Sunday comics.

While the print edition will be delivered with subscribers’ regular mail, the eNewspaper, which is a digital replica of the printed paper, will continue to be available first thing in the morning at lenconnect.com/enewspaper. Subscribers will have access to additional content that is not available in the print edition, as well as to every Gannett newspaper’s electronic edition, including USA TODAY.

Both print and digital subscribers will also have unlimited access to the USA TODAY Crossword digital app and site. The website, lenconnect.com, will continue to be updated with the latest news, including local sports highlights. Subscribers will still have full access to stories on the website and will receive a daily email newsletter in the morning with links to the latest headlines.

The transition to USPS delivery will enable The Daily Telegram to work closely with local post offices, which have been serving this part of Michigan for about 200 years. The Daily Telegram has entrusted them with delivering various items, from bill payments to love letters, and now they will also be entrusted with delivering the newspaper.

The staff at The Daily Telegram would like to express their gratitude to the carriers who have been faithfully delivering the newspaper throughout the years. Their dedication and hard work have been highly appreciated both the staff and readers.

If readers have any questions regarding this change or need assistance accessing the eNewspaper, they are encouraged to contact customer service at 888-775-2853.

