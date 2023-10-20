Reddit’s Cryptocurrency Subreddit Moderators Involved in Controversial Transactions

Analysts specializing in blockchain have recently discovered suspicious financial movements traced back to individuals apparently linked to Reddit’s Cryptocurrency subreddit. These individuals allegedly liquidated significant amounts of the Moon cryptocurrency just before Reddit’s official announcement about the discontinuation of its community points program, which caused an 85% drop in the value of the Moon token.

The announcement Reddit caused a major controversy, as the value of the Moon token plummeted from $0.25 to less than $0.04 in a matter of hours. What’s intriguing is that blockchain data suggests there were significant sales of Moon tokens just before the official announcement, with several wallets seemingly linked to the subreddit’s moderators involved in the operation.

The controversy revolves around the actions of certain moderators, particularly Mcgillby and rider_of_the_storm. Mcgillby, a prominent Moon token holder and active moderator of the Moon community on Reddit, unexpectedly transferred over 100,000 Moon tokens prior to the announcement. He then converted them into ETH, amounting to over $23,000, and cleared his Reddit posting history. Similarly, rider_of_the_storm moved 345,422 Moons (worth over $69,000) to an exchange platform just 17 minutes before Reddit’s announcement, after which his account disappeared. In total, these moderators allegedly sold tokens worth over $92,000, while other moderators may have taken similar actions.

Following Reddit’s announcement, subreddit moderators quickly responded publishing a statement on their shared account just five minutes after the public announcement, indicating that they were only informed one hour before the public disclosure. However, the blockchain movements observed after this internal notification raise questions, as the speed of the transactions strongly suggests that some moderators hastily liquidated their Moon tokens before the public disclosure.

In response to this delicate situation, a Reddit spokesperson stated that the points were never intended to have monetary value, and the buying, selling, and exchanging of points have always been prohibited according to the product’s terms of use. The spokesperson also asserted that Reddit typically consults with moderators before making significant updates to gather their input, which was done in this case, highlighting that the controversial actions certain moderators were a clear violation of the accepted terms participants.

Source: The Block

Definitions:

– Reddit: A popular social media platform where users can participate in discussions, share content, and vote on posts.

– Cryptocurrency: A digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security and operates independently of a central bank.

– Moon cryptocurrency: A cryptocurrency specific to the Reddit community that allows users to earn and spend tokens based on their activity within certain subreddits.

– Blockchain: A decentralized and distributed digital ledger that records transactions across different computers or nodes.

– ETH: An abbreviation for Ethereum, which is a decentralized blockchain platform that enables the creation and execution of smart contracts and decentralized applications.

– Subreddit: A specific community or topic-focused section within Reddit where users can post and engage in conversations related to that particular area of interest.

