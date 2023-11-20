Delight as Mick Jagger Finds Inspiration in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight when legendary rockstar Mick Jagger recently shared his positive experience in India. While staying in the country, Jagger took the opportunity to share the title of one of his famous songs on X. Mr. Modi responded, emphasizing the allure of India as a land that offers solace and satisfaction to all seekers.

In a social media post, Jagger expressed his happiness and gratitude for his time in India. The rockstar, who is known for his love of cricket, also attended an ICC World Cup match during his visit.

India has long been a cultural and spiritual destination, attracting people from around the world in search of peace and serenity. The country’s rich heritage, diverse traditions, and warm hospitality continue to captivate visitors, offering them a unique and unforgettable experience.

