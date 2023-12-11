Delhi Government to Launch Innovative Ticketing System for Bus Commuters

The Delhi government is set to revolutionize the way bus tickets are purchased in the national capital. In a bid to streamline the ticketing process and enhance convenience for commuters, officials have announced plans to launch a WhatsApp-based ticketing system for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

Taking inspiration from the successful implementation of the WhatsApp ticketing system the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the government aims to replicate this efficient model for bus commuters. The DMRC introduced the WhatsApp-based system earlier this year, allowing metro passengers to purchase tickets effortlessly using their smartphones. This user-friendly system garnered positive feedback from users, prompting officials to explore its potential for buses as well.

To avail of this innovative service, bus passengers will be required to send a message with the keyword ‘Bus’ to the designated WhatsApp number. A chatbot will then guide them through the ticketing process, providing options for various routes and fares. Additionally, the system will offer instructions in both English and Hindi, catering to the diverse needs of commuters.

Notably, the WhatsApp-based ticketing system for buses will also incorporate features aimed at further enhancing the user experience. Unlike the Delhi Metro system, this platform will allow ticket cancellations, providing flexibility for passengers. Furthermore, debit card and credit card transactions will be subject to a nominal convenience fee, while UPI-based transactions will not incur any additional charges.

Transport officials are optimistic about the impact of this new initiative on the efficiency and convenience of bus travel in Delhi. By digitizing the ticketing process, the government seeks to streamline operations and reduce queues at bus terminals, ultimately improving the overall commuting experience for residents.

With this new WhatsApp-based ticketing system, the Delhi government is poised to revolutionize the way bus tickets are purchased in the city, bringing greater convenience and efficiency to the daily commute of thousands of passengers.