Widespread Fog Disrupts Travel in Delhi and Adjoining Areas

A thick blanket of fog descended upon the city of Delhi and its surrounding areas on Thursday morning, causing significant disruptions to train and flight schedules. The reduced visibility, which in some areas reached nearly zero, led to delays in around 134 flights and affected the arrival and departure of domestic and international flights at Delhi Airport. Additionally, approximately 22 trains in the Delhi area were running behind schedule due to the foggy conditions.

The dense fog was observed in various pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Southwest Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh. In Delhi’s Safdarjung area, visibility was recorded at 50 meters, while in Palam, it dropped to 25 meters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a dense fog advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh. The advisory urged individuals to exercise caution while driving or using any form of transportation. It also recommended the use of fog lights during driving and staying informed about the schedule of journeys through airlines, railways, and state transport services.

The impact of the foggy conditions was not limited to Thursday alone. On Wednesday, nine flights were diverted at Delhi airport due to bad weather, and a fog alert was issued the airport for flights that were not CAT III compliant. CAT III compliance is necessary for operating flights during low visibility conditions.

These disruptions caused dense fog have been recurring in the national capital. Flights and train operations were also affected on Wednesday and Tuesday.

As travel continues to be impacted the dense fog, it is crucial for passengers to stay updated with the latest flight and train information provided the concerned airlines and railways. Taking necessary precautions and being prepared for potential delays will help mitigate the inconveniences caused the foggy weather conditions.