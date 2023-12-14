Delhi University Forms Committee to Regulate Social Media Use Employees, Raising Concerns among Teachers

Delhi University has recently established a six-member panel to develop a policy regarding the use of social media platforms university employees. While the move aims to address the issue of unofficial social media pages being operated in the university’s name, there are growing concerns among teachers that this policy could restrict their use of social media.

The committee, headed Professor Sanjeev Singh, director of Delhi University Computer Centre, will be responsible for formulating the policy and conducting meetings. However, members of the academic council, such as Maya John, fear that the policy will impinge on their freedom of expression. They view it as a troubling development that could curb their right to use social media platforms.

On the other hand, Delhi University’s public relations officer, Anoop Lather, emphasizes that the policy will not compromise the privacy of teachers. Lather clarifies that the committee’s main objective is to address the confusion caused unofficial social media pages operating under the university’s name. He states that the committee’s formation is purely meant to rectify this matter and has no intentions of infringing upon teachers’ privacy.

While the concerns regarding the potential constriction of employees’ social media use are valid, it is important to recognize the university’s intention to safeguard its reputation from unofficial and misleading online accounts. Striking a balance between protecting the institution’s credibility and respecting the rights of the employees will be crucial for the committee in drafting an effective and fair policy.

As the committee proceeds with its work, it is expected that consultations with various stakeholders, including teachers, will take place to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach. The outcome of this policy will undoubtedly shape the future dynamics of social media use within Delhi University and set a precedent for other educational institutions grappling with similar issues.