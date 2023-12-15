Delhi University Creates Committee to Regulate Social Media Use

Delhi University has established a committee to oversee the social media activity of its employees. The committee, led Sanjeev Singh, director of the Delhi University Computer Centre, consists of various members from different departments of the university.

The creation of this committee has sparked concerns about the limitations it may impose on employees’ freedom of expression. Maya John, an assistant professor in the department of history and a member of the academic council, expressed her unease about this development. She believes that the absence of elected teacher representatives on the committee raises questions about its intentions and purpose.

When approached for a response, Dr. Manisha from the department of history chose not to provide any comment, while Vikas Gupta, the registrar of Delhi University, remained silent on the matter.

The introduction of this social media regulation policy has been met with criticism from faculty members. Abha Devi, a physics professor at Delhi University, expressed her concerns about the policy, particularly in light of recent controversies surrounding the displacement of ad-hoc teachers and allegations of plagiarism in the university’s Strategic Plan.

Publicly funded universities like Delhi University are expected to uphold the principles of freedom of expression and intellectual discourse. Faculty members argue that the purpose of implementing such a social media policy remains unclear, and that it may hinder open discussions and healthy debates among students and faculty.

While the core fact remains the creation of a committee to oversee social media use Delhi University employees, concerns about freedom of expression and the need for transparency and representation have been highlighted those involved.