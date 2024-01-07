Delhi schools to remain closed till January 12 as cold wave continues

Summary: Delhi Education Minister Atishi has announced the extension of the winter break in Delhi schools due to the ongoing cold wave. Classes for students from nursery to class 5 will remain suspended until January 12, 2024.

Delhi schools will continue to remain closed as the winter break has been extended till January 12, 2024, announced Delhi Education Minister Atishi. The decision comes in response to the prevailing cold weather conditions and the yellow alert issued the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a tweet, Atishi stated, “In consideration of the severe cold wave in Delhi, schools from Nursery to Class 5 will remain closed for the next five days.” The extension applies to all government-aided and unaided, recognised private schools in Delhi.

Earlier, a notice was issued on January 6, 2024, extending the winter vacation until January 10. However, this notice was quickly withdrawn, with the latest directive specifying that the earlier extension is null and void. The withdrawal notice, DE.23(3)/Sch.Br./2024/19, also suggests the possibility of further orders in the future.

The decision to extend the winter break comes as Delhi experiences a cold wave, with temperatures dropping significantly. The IMD issued a yellow alert, indicating severe cold weather conditions.

The extended break will allow students from nursery to class 5 to stay warm indoors and avoid exposure to the harsh weather. It is crucial for their health and safety to remain protected during this period.

Parents and students are advised to stay updated on any further announcements from the Delhi government regarding the reopening of schools. Until then, it is important for everyone to take necessary precautions and stay warm during the cold wave.