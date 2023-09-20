Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches WhatsApp Channel to Connect Directly with Citizens

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched his own WhatsApp channel in an effort to establish direct communication with residents of the city. The channel will serve as a platform for citizens to reach out to the CM and vice versa.

Through the WhatsApp channel, Delhi residents will receive regular updates on the government’s achievements, new programs, and initiatives. They will also have the opportunity to peek behind the scenes and learn more about the workings of the Delhi government.

The launch of the WhatsApp channel has already garnered significant interest, with over 23,000 followers within just a few hours. This demonstrates the eagerness of Delhi residents to engage with their chief minister and stay informed about government initiatives.

In his first message on the channel, Kejriwal shared an update on the “Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna” (chief minister’s pilgrimage scheme), where 780 senior citizens were sent on a pilgrimage trip to Rameswaram. He also posted pictures from his meeting with the senior citizens.

In addition to sharing updates and pictures, Kejriwal will use the WhatsApp channel to provide vital information about government projects and policies. He encourages citizens to share the channel with their family and friends, ensuring that more people can stay connected and informed.

This initiative Arvind Kejriwal demonstrates his commitment to open and direct communication with the residents of Delhi. By leveraging the popularity and accessibility of WhatsApp, the chief minister aims to create a more inclusive and informed government.

Source: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party government statement.