Delhi Police Raid Homes of Journalists in Connection with NewsClick Probe: What You Need to Know

The Delhi Police’s special cell conducted raids on the homes of six journalists in connection with an investigation into alleged foreign funding of news portal NewsClick. The police officer leading the operation confirmed the raids but did not comment on whether they were part of an ongoing probe or a new case. No arrests were made during the raids, which involved the search and questioning of individuals.

NewsClick, an independent media organization according to its website, has been under scrutiny the Enforcement Directorate (ED), with raids and attachment of property being carried out in previous instances. The ED is investigating alleged fraudulent foreign funds amounting to over ₹86 crore that were infused into the company. According to the ED, the company claimed to have received remittances from various foreign entities, but there is no evidence of services being exported to these entities.

The ED’s investigation also involves looking into foreign direct investment (FDI) transfers and the alleged role of American billionaire Neville Roy Singham, who is believed to be connected to NewsClick through funding. The agency suspects that Singham, who allegedly has ties to the Chinese government, is a close confidant of the editor-in-chief of NewsClick, Prabir Purkayashta.

The ED alleges that Singham had influence over the news content on the portal, turning it into a platform for “paid news.” The agency also found evidence of funds being siphoned off for the maintenance and renovation of a property linked to Purkayastha.

NewsClick has denied all allegations made against it, stating that they are unfounded and without any basis in fact or law.

In summary, the Delhi Police’s raids on the homes of journalists in connection with the NewsClick probe highlight the ongoing investigation into alleged foreign funding of the news portal. The ED is investigating fraudulent funds infusion and suspicious foreign investments, with allegations of a global network and ties to the Chinese government. NewsClick maintains its status as an independent media organization and denies all allegations made against it.

Definitions:

1. Enforcement Directorate (ED): A law enforcement and economic intelligence agency in India responsible for enforcing economic laws and combating economic crimes.

2. Foreign direct investment (FDI): Investment made a company or individual from one country into business interests in another country, with the intent to establish a lasting interest.

3. Paid news: The practice of publishing or broadcasting news articles or stories in exchange for payment or other benefits, compromising the impartiality and credibility of the media.

4. Editor-in-chief: The highest-ranking journalist in a news organization, responsible for overseeing the editorial content and direction of the publication or broadcasting outlet.

Sources: Hindustan Times