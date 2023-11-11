New Delhi Police Takes Action Against Deepfake Video of Rashmika Mandana

The Delhi Police has recently registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding a deepfake video involving popular actress Rashmika Mandana. The FIR has been filed under sections 465 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The deepfake video, which was widely circulated on social media platforms, raised concerns about the misuse of technology to morph and manipulate images and videos. The video in question depicted Rashmika Mandana in a misleading and fraudulent manner. The actress herself expressed her distress and stated that her image had been illegally altered in the video.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took notice of the incident and requested a copy of the FIR, along with details of the accused parties involved, November 17th. The DCW emphasized the seriousness of the matter and urged the authorities to take appropriate action against those responsible for creating and spreading the deepfake video.

In response to the incident, the government had previously issued an advisory to leading social media platforms, instructing them to remove any deepfake content reported users within 36 hours. Failure to comply could result in the platforms losing their “safe harbour immunity” and facing potential legal consequences.

The Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also encouraged individuals who have been affected deepfakes to file police complaints and seek recourse under the IT Act. He highlighted that the Act provides for jail time and financial penalties against those involved in such deceptive practices.

It is crucial to address the issue of deepfake technology and its potential misuse. By taking action against the creation and dissemination of deepfake videos, authorities can deter future incidents and protect individuals from the harm caused misleading and fraudulent content.

FAQ

What is a deepfake video?

A deepfake video is a manipulated or altered video that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to replace a person’s face or body with someone else’s likeness. It creates a realistic yet misleading representation of the individual in the video.

What laws have been invoked in this case?

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under sections 465 and 469 of the IPC, which deal with forgery and false documents, and sections 66C and 66E of the IT Act, which pertain to identity theft and privacy violations.

What action has been taken so far?

The Delhi Police have registered the FIR and initiated an investigation into the deepfake video of Rashmika Mandana. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

How can individuals protect themselves from deepfake videos?

To safeguard against deepfake videos, individuals are advised to be cautious about sharing personal photos and videos online. It is also essential to report any suspicious or manipulated content to the authorities and report it to the respective social media platforms for removal.