Concerns over Crackdown on Freedom of Expression in India as Police Raid News Portal Office and Homes of Journalists

Police in India have conducted early morning raids on a news portal office and the homes of several journalists, activists, and comedians under anti-terrorism laws. This action has raised concerns about a crackdown on freedom of expression in the country. Delhi police carried out the searches on Tuesday morning, detaining several journalists and confiscating their phones and laptops. The individuals were associated with NewsClick, an independent news site that had been accused of being funded China. The police have registered a case against NewsClick and its founder under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, alleging that the organization had received dubious funds to spread Chinese propaganda.

India is currently involved in a border dispute with China, and anti-China sentiment is high within the government. Allegations of being funded China are commonly leveled against government critics. NewsClick had previously denied the accusations and refuted claims that it functioned as a mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China or other interests.

This raid follows previous investigations and raids targeting NewsClick in 2021. Activists and media watchdogs have expressed concern that these searches are part of an escalating crackdown on independent media and critical voices under the Bharatiya Janata Party government led Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This crackdown includes criminal charges, harassment, and imprisonment of journalists.

In February, the offices of the BBC in India were subjected to a three-day raid tax authorities shortly after the release of a documentary that examined tensions between the prime minister and the country’s Muslim minority. These actions have contributed to India’s declining press freedom rankings, with the country dropping to its lowest position on record in the World Press Freedom Index.

Civil society groups and media organizations in India have voiced their concerns over these raids, calling for greater safeguards and reforms to protect freedom of expression. They argue that the seizure of journalists’ phones and digital devices is becoming a disturbing trend. The Indian press club has expressed solidarity with the journalists affected these raids and has demanded more transparency from the government regarding the reasons behind these actions.

