Delhi Police Saves Man Attempting Suicide on Instagram Live

Delhi Police acted swiftly and saved the life of a 28-year-old man who was attempting to commit suicide in his home in Delhi. The man had streamed the act live on Instagram, but thanks to a timely call to the police, they were able to intervene and save him.

The police received a distress call at the control room, informing them about the live stream of the suicide attempt. Acting promptly, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Farsh Bazar police station, along with his team, rushed to the location at Chhota Thakur Dwara in Shahdara, after gathering necessary technical details.

Upon reaching the man’s house, the police quickly rescued him. He had inflicted injuries on his arms using blades and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment. It was revealed that the man was going through a matrimonial dispute and has two children.

Further legal proceedings are currently underway in relation to the incident. The police did not provide any specific details about the ongoing legal actions being taken against the man.

Source: Delhi Police Official

Definitions:

1. Suicide Attempt: An act of intentionally causing one’s own death.

2. Instagram: A social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos.

Note: No URLs are provided as per the guidelines.