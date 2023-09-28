Two Men Arrested for Extorting Money Threatening to Upload Obscene Photos

Two men have been arrested for allegedly extorting over Rs 10 lakh from a woman threatening to upload her obscene photographs on social media. The accused, identified as Sourav (27) and Maneesh (22), created a fake Instagram profile to befriend the victim. After gaining her trust, they obtained access to her explicit pictures and blackmailed her for money.

According to the police, the duo demanded Rs 10.5 lakh from the woman, threatening to post her pictures on social media if she refused. They received the money in their bank accounts and were later apprehended. A thorough analysis of Sourav’s phone revealed that he possessed numerous explicit photographs.

The woman stated that she had accepted a friend request from the accused’s Instagram account approximately three years ago. It has also been discovered that the duo had used the same technique to target other women.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. The accused have been arrested and will face legal consequences for their actions.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being cautious while interacting with strangers on social media platforms. It is essential to exercise discretion and not share personal or explicit content with unknown individuals.

Source: PTI Inputs