New WhatsApp-Based Ticketing System to Revolutionize Delhi’s Bus Commute

In an effort to enhance the public transport experience in Delhi, the government plans to introduce a WhatsApp-based ticketing system for buses in the city. Following the success of the Delhi Metro’s digital ticketing process on WhatsApp, the Delhi Transport Department aims to provide commuters with a convenient way to book bus tickets. Expected to be available for all early 2024, the WhatsApp booking platform will allow passengers to purchase tickets sending a message or scanning a QR code. Payment can be made through UPI or credit and debit cards, with a small convenience fee. However, similar to the Metro booking system, cancellations will not be permitted. The government is set to issue a notification in the coming weeks, announcing the commencement of this innovative bus ticketing service.

Delhi, India’s capital and a bustling metropolis, is known for its crowded public transport system, often leaving commuters frustrated and inconvenienced. Recognizing the need for improvement, the Delhi government is taking steps to streamline the process of bus travel.

By introducing a WhatsApp-based ticketing system, the government aims to simplify the booking process and enhance the overall experience for passengers. Building on the success of the Delhi Metro’s digital ticketing service, the new system will allow commuters to conveniently book bus tickets through the popular messaging app.

To book a ticket, passengers will need to send a simple ‘Hi’ message to the designated WhatsApp number or scan a QR code provided at the bus stops. The Delhi government plans to enable payments via UPI or credit and debit cards, ensuring a seamless and cashless transaction process.

However, it is important to note that cancellations will not be possible for tickets booked through WhatsApp. This measure is likely implemented to prevent misuse and ensure the availability of tickets for other commuters. By limiting the number of tickets purchased per person, the government aims to provide fair access to all passengers.

While a specific launch date has not yet been confirmed the government, it is expected that the WhatsApp-based ticketing system will be operational early 2024. In the coming weeks, the Delhi government will issue an official notification to announce the commencement of this innovative service.

With this new initiative, Delhi is taking a significant step towards modernizing its public transport system and offering commuters a more convenient and hassle-free travel experience.