Delhi Metro Introduces WhatsApp-based Ticketing Service for Commuters

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expanded its WhatsApp-based ticketing service to include all lines in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), providing commuters with a convenient and user-friendly way to purchase metro tickets. The service was initially introduced on the Airport Express Line in May and has now been extended to cover the entire DMRC network, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro.

With this new ticketing system, passengers can simply send a message with the text ‘Hi’ to the DMRC’s official WhatsApp number or scan a provided QR code to effortlessly purchase tickets using their smartphones. The WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi, catering to a wide range of metro riders.

The introduction of this service aims to enhance the travel experience for metro commuters providing a seamless ticketing process. By leveraging the popularity of WhatsApp among Indians, the DMRC hopes to encourage more people to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel.

To use the service, commuters need to add the DMRC’s WhatsApp number to their phone’s contact list. For single and group journeys, a maximum of six QR code-based tickets can be generated for each passenger. Ticket bookings can be made between 6 am and 9 pm for all lines, and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport Line.

It’s important to note that ticket cancellations are not allowed through WhatsApp ticketing. A marginal convenience fee will be applied to credit or debit card transactions, while no convenience fee will be charged for UPI-based transactions.

This WhatsApp-based ticketing service is a collaboration between the DMRC, Meta, and their authorized partner, Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd. The aim is to simplify the transit experience for WhatsApp users and provide a seamless ticketing experience within their chat conversations.

In conclusion, the Delhi Metro’s introduction of a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for all lines in the DMRC network, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro, is expected to make the ticketing process more convenient and user-friendly for commuters. By leveraging the popularity of WhatsApp among Indians, the DMRC aims to attract more passengers to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel.

