Delhi Metro Extends WhatsApp-based Ticketing Service to All Lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended its WhatsApp-based ticketing service to cover all lines in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurgaon Rapid Metro. The service was initially launched on the Airport Express Line in May. Passengers can now conveniently purchase metro tickets simply sending a message with the text ‘Hi’ to the DMRC’s official WhatsApp number or scanning the provided QR code. This user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi.

The introduction of this WhatsApp-based ticketing system aims to enhance the travel experience of metro commuters providing a convenient and accessible ticketing method. It allows passengers to purchase tickets with just a single click, eliminating the need to visit metro stations. Vikas Kumar, managing director of DMRC, believes that this integration with WhatsApp, a widely used messaging platform in India, will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel.

Ravi Garg, director of business messaging at Meta in India, expressed his excitement about providing this ticketing experience within WhatsApp chats. DMRC officials have mentioned that a maximum of six QR code-based tickets can be generated for each passenger, and tickets can be booked between 6 am to 9 pm for all lines.

While WhatsApp ticketing does not allow ticket cancellations, a marginal convenience fee will be applied to transactions made via credit or debit card. However, no convenience fee will be charged for UPI-based transactions. With the extension of the WhatsApp-based ticketing service, Delhi Metro commuters now have a hassle-free and efficient way to purchase tickets and enhance their travel experience.

