Delhi Metro Introduces WhatsApp Ticketing Service for Commuters

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that commuters can now purchase tickets for all routes of the Delhi metro using a WhatsApp-based ticketing service. While initially launched on the Airport Express Line, the service has now been extended to all Delhi metro lines in the National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurgaon Rapid Metro. This collaboration is between DMRC, Meta, and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt Ltd.

Commuters can avail of this convenient service sending a text message ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scanning the provided QR code. The WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi, and tickets can be purchased with just a click from any location. Ticket bookings are available from 6 am to 9 pm on all lines, while for the Airport Express Line, bookings can be done from 4 am to 11 pm. Notably, ticket cancellation is not allowed through the WhatsApp ticketing service.

To use this service, passengers need to add DMRC’s WhatsApp number 9650855800 to their phone’s contact list. They can then send a text message ‘Hi’ to the number or scan the provided QR code to purchase metro tickets. Groups of commuters can generate a maximum of six QR code-based tickets at once.

DMRC’s Managing Director, Vikas Kumar, expressed confidence that the service would significantly enhance the travel experience on Delhi metro and encourage more commuters to choose it as their preferred mode of transport. Ravi Garg, the Director of Business Messaging at Meta in India, added that the WhatsApp ticketing service is aimed at easing the travel experience for NCR residents and is another step towards achieving that goal.

Sources:

– PTI