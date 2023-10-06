Metro Commuters Can Now Purchase QR-Based Tickets Through WhatsApp

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a new service that allows metro commuters to purchase QR-based tickets through WhatsApp. This service was initially available only on the Airport Express Line but has now been extended to the entire DMRC network, including Gurugram Rapid Metro Corridor.

With the integration of this WhatsApp-based ticketing system, metro travelers can now conveniently purchase tickets with just a single click, from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. Passengers can simply send a ‘Hi’ message to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan the QR code to effortlessly purchase metro tickets using their smartphones.

The user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi, catering to a wide range of metro users. The collaboration between DMRC and Meta, along with their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd., has made this service available to passengers across the DMRC network.

According to DMRC officials, a maximum of six QR tickets can be generated a user in a single attempt. Tickets can be booked between 6 am and 9 pm for all lines and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport Line. It is important to note that ticket cancellations are not allowed in WhatsApp ticketing. A marginal convenience fee will be applied to transactions via credit/debit card, while UPI-based transactions will not incur any charges.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, expressed confidence that the integration of WhatsApp ticketing will encourage more commuters to travel with the Delhi Metro. The popularity and ease of use of the WhatsApp messaging platform among Indians make it an ideal medium for purchasing metro tickets hassle-free.

