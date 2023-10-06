Delhi Metro Expands WhatsApp Ticketing System to Cover All Lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the expansion of its innovative WhatsApp-based ticketing system, which was originally launched on the Airport Express Line in May. This service will now be available on all lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. The expansion is in collaboration with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

Passengers can now purchase metro tickets using their smartphones sending a text message ‘Hi’ to +91-9650855800 on WhatsApp or scanning the provided QR code. This user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi, making it accessible to a wide range of metro riders. The service covers all stations in the DMRC network, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro Corridor.

The DMRC aims to diversify ticket procurement channels through various digital modes, including UPI, credit/debit cards, and more. The organization is committed to simplifying and modernizing the ticket booking process, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free experience for passengers.

Dr. Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of DMRC, believes that offering metro commuters the option to purchase tickets through a simple chat will significantly enhance their travel experience. He is confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel.

Source: Express News Article

Definitions:

– Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): The organization responsible for operating the Delhi Metro.

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging application that allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, and share multimedia content.

– QR code: A machine-readable barcode that can store website URLs, contact information, or other data.

– UPI: Unified Payments Interface, a real-time payment system that enables users to link multiple bank accounts to a single mobile application.