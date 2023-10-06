Delhi Metro Expands WhatsApp-Based Ticketing System to All Lines, Including Gurugram Rapid Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the expansion of its WhatsApp-based ticketing system to cover all its lines, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. This move aims to make commuting easier and more convenient for metro riders in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

The WhatsApp-based ticketing system, which was initially launched on the Airport Express Line in June, is a user-friendly service that provides metro travelers with the ability to purchase tickets with a single click. Passengers can simply send a message with the word ‘Hi’ to +919650855800 on WhatsApp to initiate the ticket purchasing process. The official chatbot will guide them through the process, including specifying the place of departure and arrival.

The expansion of this ticketing system now includes all 12 metro lines in the NCR, covering a total of 288 metro stations. Users can generate up to six QR tickets at once. Ticket bookings can be made between 6 am to 9 pm for all lines, and from 4 am to 11 pm specifically for the Airport line. Payments made via credit/debit card incur a convenience fee, while payments using UPI do not have any additional charges.

Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of DMRC, emphasized the significance of this initiative in enhancing the travel experience for metro commuters. He highlighted the popularity of WhatsApp as a messaging platform among Indians, making the process of buying a metro ticket as simple as messaging a friend or family member.

The expansion of the WhatsApp-based ticketing system is expected to improve the convenience and efficiency of ticket purchases for metro riders in the Delhi NCR. By leveraging the widespread use of WhatsApp, DMRC aims to provide an accessible and user-friendly solution for purchasing metro tickets, saving commuters time and effort.

Sources:

– Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

– Meta

– Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.