Delhi Chokes Under Hazardous Air Quality: Taking Action to Combat Pollution

Delhi, the capital city of India, is currently grappling with a pressing issue: hazardous air pollution. The air quality in several parts of the city has reached ‘severe’ levels, plunging the residents into a state of concern and distress. As the pollution continues to envelop the city, individuals have taken to social media to express their distress and liken the situation to a “gas chamber.”

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached a staggering 460 on Friday, marking the worst level this year. This concerning trend correlates with the consistent worsening of air quality over the past few days. To put AQI levels into perspective, a scale is used to determine the severity of pollution. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Frustration among Delhi residents has grown, and many have directed blame towards the government’s lack of efforts in tackling this recurring issue. Individuals feel let down, voicing their disappointment in permitting the pollution to persist year after year. Even the sun, once a source of vitality, appears feeble, seemingly reflecting the sorry state of affairs.

In response to the escalating pollution levels, authorities have taken preventive measures. The pollution control panel has imposed a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in the region. Furthermore, restrictions have been placed on the usage of certain vehicles in Delhi and neighboring cities to combat pollution.

Awareness and concern have prompted action, as primary schools in Delhi have been closed temporarily to safeguard the health of students. Additionally, the Delhi Metro has ramped up its services, adding 20 extra train trips to encourage individuals to opt for public transport and reduce vehicular emissions.

While Delhi battles with this dire situation, it serves as a reminder for the need to prioritize environmental conservation and sustainable practices. The urgency to address pollution is evident, and it is crucial for individuals, communities, and governing bodies to come together to find effective solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)