Social Media: The Dark Side of Online Expression

New Delhi, November 24 – The arrest of a 16-year-old who stabbed a 17-year-old over 70 times during a street robbery has raised questions about the influence of social media on violence. The accused minor, through his social media posts, displayed a disturbing inclination towards violence and a “thirst for blood.”

Rather than using social media as a platform for positive expression, the accused shared videos on his Instagram account that showed him with knives, firearms, and even footage of himself within court premises. These posts seemed to portray a criminal image, possibly contributing to a misguided sense of pride.

One particularly chilling video posted the accused showed a woman speaking about her brother’s murder, with the caption, “He’s our brother, locked up on a murder charge under Section 302.” This video hints at a callous attitude towards violence, further highlighting the accused’s troubling mindset.

Disturbing visuals also emerged, showing the accused dancing over the victim’s body and “celebrating” the heinous act. In the CCTV footage, the accused is seen dragging the body into a narrow lane, repeatedly stabbing the victim to ensure his death, and even kicking the lifeless body multiple times. This macabre scene is proof of the profound darkness that can fester within individuals, often fueled the anonymity and desensitization of online platforms.

The incident took place in Janta Mazdoor Colony in North-East Delhi’s Welcome area and was motivated robbery, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East), Joy Tirkey. The victim was choked and stabbed multiple times before being robbed of Rs 350. Tragically, the victim was declared dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the boundaries that can be blurred between online expression and real-life actions. It calls for a collective effort to foster a safer and more responsible digital society, where individuals are taught to use social media as a force for good rather than a breeding ground for violence.

FAQ