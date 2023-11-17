Devangana Kalita v. State: Seeking Transparency and Justice

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has taken notice of the petitions filed Devangana Kalita, who is seeking access to certain videos and WhatsApp group chats in relation to two Delhi riots cases, including the UAPA case. The court has directed the Delhi Police to file a status report or reply to the petitions and has scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 17, 2024.

Kalita’s counsel has argued that the videos, which were shot someone commissioned the Delhi Police, will demonstrate Kalita’s innocence and her active participation in peaceful protests. The videos are said to be part of the chargesheet filed the Delhi Police against Kalita in both cases.

On the other hand, the Special Public Prosecutor representing the Delhi Police raised objections regarding the maintainability of the petitions, stating that Kalita should have explored other available remedies before approaching the court. The prosecutor also emphasized that Kalita is accused based on other evidence and not solely on the videos in question.

This case highlights the importance of transparency and access to evidence in ensuring a fair trial. Kalita’s request for the videos is a crucial step in exercising her right to a thorough defense and potentially proving her innocence. As the case progresses, it will be interesting to see how the court balances the need for justice and the protection of individual rights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Devangana Kalita seeking in her petitions?

A: Devangana Kalita is seeking access to certain videos related to the CAA-NRC protests and WhatsApp group chats of police officials in two Delhi riots cases, including the UAPA case.

Q: Why does Kalita believe the videos are important?

A: Kalita’s counsel argues that the videos will demonstrate Kalita’s innocence and her participation in peaceful protests.

Q: What objections were raised the Special Public Prosecutor representing the Delhi Police?

A: The prosecutor raised objections regarding the maintainability of the petitions and stated that Kalita should have explored other available remedies before approaching the court.

Q: Why is transparency and access to evidence crucial in this case?

A: Transparency and access to evidence are essential for ensuring a fair trial and allowing the accused to exercise their right to a thorough defense.

Q: What is the next scheduled hearing date?

A: The matter is scheduled for further hearing on January 17, 2024.

Q: Who are the co-accused in the case?

A: The co-accused in the case include Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Isharat Jahan, and others.