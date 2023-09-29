The Legal Teams Representing Tech Companies in the Apna College Data Breach Case

In the Apna College data breach case, various tech companies have enlisted legal representation to defend their interests. Advocate Karan Bajaj, Rupin Bahl, and Pooja Arora are representing Apna College in the case, while advocates Anushka Sharda, Madhav Khosla, and Moha Paranjpe are representing Telegram.

The legal team for Telegram includes advocates Tejas Karia, Swati Agarwal, Mohit Singh, Vaarish Sawlani, and Ritika Bansal. On the other hand, Google has enlisted the services of advocates Aditya Gupta, Raunaq Kamath, Aishwarya Kane, and Sauhard Alung, while advocates Mrinal Ojha, Debarshi Dutta, Anand Raja, Tanya Chaudhry, Samyak Bilala, and Shivam Tiwari are representing GoDaddy.

These legal teams will play a crucial role in presenting the tech companies’ defense during the data breach case. Their expertise and knowledge of the law will be instrumental in navigating the legal proceedings and protecting their clients’ interests.

The data breach case has serious implications for the tech companies involved, as it revolves around the unauthorized access and misuse of sensitive user data. It is essential for the legal teams to ensure that their clients are represented effectively, and all legal aspects are thoroughly examined.

While specific details of the legal arguments and strategies of these legal teams are not mentioned in the source article, it is reasonable to assume that they will utilize various legal precedents, relevant laws, and expert opinions to establish their clients’ innocence or minimize any potential liability.

Overall, the legal teams representing these tech companies in the Apna College data breach case will play a crucial role in protecting their clients’ interests and navigating the complex legal landscape surrounding data breaches.

