Delhi High Court Takes Action Against Piracy of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to social media companies Meta and Telegram, ordering them to deactivate all groups on WhatsApp and Telegram channels that are selling pirated copies of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, Jawan. The court has also instructed the social media platforms and major mobile networks, including Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and BSNL, to provide information about the individuals behind these phone numbers in order to take legal action against them.

The plea to take action against piracy was filed Red Chillies Entertainment, the producer of Jawan. The court passed the order in their favor, with senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao and advocate Nizam Pasha representing the production house. The court also targeted Rohit Sharma, who was identified as illegally selling copies of the film at a nominal price on WhatsApp. Meta has been ordered to activate Rohit’s WhatsApp number and to remove his group on the platform, as well as his pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Jawan, directed Atlee Kumar and starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has had a highly successful theatrical run. It became the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹450 crore mark within just 13 days of release, surpassing records set films like Gadar 2 and Pathaan. The movie is now on its way to reaching the prestigious ₹500 crore club. Furthermore, Jawan is also on the verge of entering the coveted ₹1,000 crore club in terms of its gross worldwide collection.

