New Article: BharatPe’s Former MD Apologizes and Faces Consequences for Social Media Posts

Fintech firm BharatPe’s former Managing Director, Ashneer Grover, has tendered a written apology before the Delhi High Court following his controversial social media posts against the company. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh as a consequence of his conduct.

Grover’s apology included an unconditional commitment to refrain from making any future defamatory posts against BharatPe. The judge expressed deep concern over Grover’s behavior and continuous violation of previous court orders. One of his recent posts disclosed confidential information regarding the fintech firm’s equity allocation and secondary components during its Series E funding round, led Tiger Global.

In response to Grover’s actions, BharatPe’s parent company, Resilient Innovations, filed a fresh case against him in the Delhi High Court, seeking an interim injunction to prevent the disclosure of any more confidential information.

Earlier this year, the court had instructed both Grover and BharatPe to refrain from using defamatory language against each other. However, Grover’s recent social media activities demonstrated a disregard for the court’s orders.

On a positive note, BharatPe announced that it achieved EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) positivity in October. Its annualized revenue has experienced a significant growth of 31% from the previous fiscal year, surpassing Rs 1,500 crore. The company has also successfully reduced its EBITDA burn rate, which averaged at Rs 60 crore per month in FY23. Additionally, BharatPe is reporting growth in its lending vertical, facilitating loans exceeding Rs 640 crore for its merchants in partnership with its NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) partners.

BharatPe’s progress and financial performance showcase the company’s determination to thrive in the fintech industry. With its efforts to streamline operations and expand lending services, BharatPe is focused on providing a seamless experience for its merchant partners.

FAQ

What is EBITDA?

EBITDA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. It is a financial metric that provides an indication of a company’s operating performance excluding various non-operating expenses.

Who is Ashneer Grover?

Ashneer Grover is the former Managing Director of BharatPe, a fintech firm based in India. He recently made controversial social media posts against the company, leading to legal consequences.