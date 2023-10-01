Delhi High Court Orders Deactivation of WhatsApp Numbers Sharing Unauthorized Educational Materials

The Delhi High Court has taken action against individuals and entities found to be distributing educational materials belonging to ‘Apna College’ without authorization on the WhatsApp platform. Jainemo Private Limited, offering course materials and placement training through Apna College, filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to prevent the downloading, uploading, sharing, and selling of their content on any digital platform. The court agreed with Jainemo Private Limited, ruling that they hold ownership over the copyrighted course materials.

The court ordered the deactivation of certain WhatsApp numbers involved in sharing infringing content. WhatsApp groups and a YouTube channel containing copyrighted works were demanded to be disbanded and taken down, respectively. The court also directed the messaging platform Telegram to block offending channels and disclose the details of individuals or entities responsible for operating them.

Jainemo Private Limited argued that their course materials and videos were being disseminated on WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube without permission. They claimed that these materials were being shared through groups and channels, with fees ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 being charged to enroll students.

Recognizing the ease of copying and reproducing materials on digital platforms, the court acknowledged that the defendants were collecting significant sums of money freely distributing the copyrighted material. Failure to prevent further dissemination would result in substantial financial loss for Jainemo Private Limited, in addition to a loss of goodwill and subscribers.

In an interim order, the court deactivated the mobile numbers of the defendants involved in sharing the copyrighted content. It also disbanded a WhatsApp group and requested WhatsApp to suspend and lock infringing domain names. Additionally, the court ordered the takedown of a file-sharing link containing infringing content and sought details of the domain name owners from registrars.

This ruling the Delhi High Court serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting copyright laws and obtaining proper authorization for the distribution of educational materials. Unauthorized dissemination not only harms the rightful owners of the content but also affects their reputation and financial interests.

