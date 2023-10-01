Delhi High Court Orders WhatsApp, YouTube, and Telegram to Take Down Apna College’s Content

The Delhi High Court has taken a strong stance against the illegal dissemination of copyrighted content belonging to ed-tech startup Apna College. In response to a suit filed Apna College, the court has ordered popular platforms like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Telegram to remove any material produced Apna College that is being shared without authorization.

The complaint filed Apna College highlights that 17 entities were found to be freely distributing copyrighted course material through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube. The defendants were not only sharing this content but also collecting money for further distribution, which could potentially result in significant financial loss for Apna College.

As a result, the Delhi High Court has issued an ad-interim injunction, demanding Telegram to block the mentioned channels within 72 hours. Additionally, Telegram has been asked to provide information about the individuals or entities associated with these channels to aid in legal proceedings. WhatsApp has also been directed to deactivate the numbers mentioned in the complaint.

Furthermore, the court has mandated the removal of a YouTube channel called ‘Show Time,’ which allegedly uses material belonging to Apna College. The court has also ordered the shutdown of several domain names associated with infringing content. Additionally, a WhatsApp group named ‘JAVA Alpha Placement Batch’ has been disbanded.

Mediafire, a file-hosting application, has been ordered to remove the file-sharing link that contains content obtained from Apna College in an unauthorized manner.

This strong action taken the Delhi High Court emphasizes the importance of protecting copyrighted materials and highlights the responsibility of platforms to prevent the illegal sharing of such content. It serves as a reminder that individuals and entities must respect intellectual property rights and not engage in unauthorized dissemination of copyrighted material.

