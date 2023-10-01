Delhi High Court Shuts Down Unauthorized Distribution of ‘Apna College’ Materials on WhatsApp

The Delhi High Court has taken action to address the unauthorized distribution of educational materials belonging to ‘Apna College’ on the WhatsApp platform. Jainemo Private Limited, the company offering course materials and placement training through the ‘Apna College’ platform, filed a lawsuit against entities that were sharing, selling, and distributing its copyrighted content.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, hearing the case, recognized the plaintiff’s ownership of the course materials under copyright law. As a result, the court ordered the discontinuation of a WhatsApp group involved in infringing activities and the removal of a YouTube channel that exclusively contained copyrighted works. The court also directed messaging platform Telegram to block the offending channels and provide information on the individuals or entities operating them.

The plaintiff alleged that individuals and entities were disseminating its course materials through WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube channels, using them to enroll students in exchange for fees. The court emphasized the ease with which digital platforms facilitate the reproduction and distribution of copyrighted materials, noting that each infringing group or channel had hundreds of subscribers.

Recognizing the potential financial losses and harm to its reputation and goodwill, the court granted an injunction to prevent further dissemination of the plaintiff’s copyrighted material. The court specified the deactivation of certain mobile numbers involved in sharing infringing content.

Additionally, the court ordered the suspension and locking of domain names associated with the infringing activities and requested domain name registrars to provide the details of the domain owners. The court also mandated the removal of a file-sharing link containing infringing content.

This ruling signifies the court’s commitment to safeguarding intellectual property rights and preventing unauthorized distribution of educational materials. It serves as a reminder that copyright infringement on digital platforms can have serious consequences and individuals or entities engaging in such activities will face legal action.

