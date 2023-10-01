Delhi High Court Orders Deactivation of Mobile Numbers Sharing Unauthorized Educational Materials on WhatsApp

The Delhi High Court has taken action against individuals and entities found to be sharing educational materials belonging to ‘Apna College’ without proper authorization on the messaging platform WhatsApp. Jainemo Private Limited, which provides course materials and training for placements through the ‘Apna College’ platform, filed a lawsuit seeking protection of their copyright.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, presiding over the case, issued a restraining order prohibiting the downloading, uploading, sharing, and selling of the plaintiff’s content on any electronic or digital platform. The court found that the plaintiff held ownership rights over the course materials under copyright law. As a result, one WhatsApp group that was dealing in infringing material was ordered to be disbanded, and a YouTube channel containing only copyrighted works was directed to be taken down.

In addition to WhatsApp and YouTube, the messaging platform Telegram was also asked to block channels involved in disseminating the materials and disclose the details of the individuals or entities operating them.

The plaintiff alleged that course materials and videos were being disseminated through WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube groups and channels, with individuals charging fees ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 to enroll students into these batches. The court noted that the copying and reproduction of these course materials had become easy on digital platforms, leading to unauthorized distribution.

The court emphasized that if the dissemination of copyrighted material continued, the plaintiff would suffer significant financial losses and damage to their subscriber base and goodwill. Justice Singh determined that an injunction was necessary to prevent further dissemination of the plaintiff’s copyrighted material.

As a result of the court’s decision, specific mobile numbers were ordered to be deactivated on WhatsApp, certain WhatsApp groups were disbanded, and infringing domain names were suspended and locked. The court also instructed the removal of a file-sharing link containing the unauthorized content.

In conclusion, the Delhi High Court has taken strict measures to protect copyrighted materials belonging to ‘Apna College’ ordering the deactivation of mobile numbers and suspension of digital platforms involved in unauthorized dissemination.

