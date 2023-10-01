Delhi High Court Orders Deactivation of Mobile Numbers Distribution Educational Materials Without Authorization on WhatsApp

The Delhi High Court has taken action against mobile numbers distributing educational materials belonging to ‘Apna College’ without authorization on the WhatsApp platform. Jainemo Private Limited, the plaintiff in the case, provides course materials and trains candidates through the ‘Apna College’ platform for placements. The court ordered several entities to cease downloading, uploading, sharing, and selling the plaintiff’s content on any electronic or digital platform.

The judge ruled in favor of the plaintiff, stating that they hold ownership over the copyrighted course materials. One of the WhatsApp groups involved in infringing material was disbanded, and a YouTube channel containing only copyrighted works was taken down. The messaging platform, Telegram, was also requested to block the offending channels and disclose the details of the individuals or entities operating them.

The plaintiff claimed that their course materials and videos were being disseminated through WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube. The defendants were allegedly enrolling students into batches and charging fees for access to these materials. The court noted that digital platforms make it easy to copy and reproduce course materials, causing significant monetary loss and damage to the plaintiff’s reputation.

Justice Singh concluded that an injunction was necessary to prevent further dissemination of the copyrighted material. The court ordered the deactivation of mobile numbers involved in the infringement, disbanding of infringing WhatsApp groups, suspension of infringing domain names, and the removal of the file-sharing link containing the infringing content.

