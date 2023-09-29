Delhi High Court Restrains Sharing of Course Materials on Online Education Platform Apna College

The Delhi High Court has granted a restraining order against various entities that are circulating and sharing the course materials of online education platform “Apna College” on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube. The order was issued Justice Prathiba M Singh, who dealt with Apna College’s suit alleging copyright infringement 17 defendant entities.

Apna College claimed that its course materials, named ALPHA, DELTA, and ALPHA PLUS, were being disseminated without permission on social media platforms, including printed course materials, videos, and assignments. In response, the court issued an ad-interim injunction directing the defendants to provide details of the Telegram channels mentioned in the suit so that they can be blocked within 72 hours. The court also ordered Telegram to disclose any available details of the individuals or entities running these channels.

The court cited a previous judgment relating to unauthorized sharing of educational materials on Telegram to support its decision. It noted that the defendant entities in this case had used various techniques to communicate and disseminate Apna College’s copyrighted materials. Additionally, the court ordered Google LLC to take down the infringing YouTube channel “Show Time” and suspended several implicated domain names.

Specific actions were also taken against individuals involved in sharing Apna College’s materials. The court deactivated the WhatsApp numbers of two individuals and disbanded a WhatsApp group named ‘JAVA Alpha Placement Batch.’ Furthermore, the file hosting application Mediafire was directed to remove a file sharing link containing Apna College’s infringing content.

The court noted that the defendants were enticing students to subscribe to their channels for free access to Apna College materials, resulting in financial loss and damage to the platform’s reputation. The injunction was deemed necessary to prevent further dissemination of Apna College’s copyrighted material.

This case highlights the challenges posed digital platforms, where copying and reproduction of course materials is easily facilitated. By implementing these measures, the Delhi High Court seeks to protect the rights of Apna College and prevent further unauthorized sharing of its educational resources.

