Delhi High Court orders WhatsApp and Telegram to combat piracy of Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’

The Delhi High Court has taken action against piracy of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Jawan’ directing WhatsApp and Telegram to deactivate social media groups and channels that are selling pirated copies of the movie. This move comes after the film broke several records at the box office and became a target of piracy just a day before its release.

Furthermore, the High Court has instructed WhatsApp, Telegram, and mobile network operators to provide subscriber information, including usernames and addresses, for the phone numbers associated with these accounts. This information will enable legal action to be taken against the individuals involved in distributing the pirated content. The case is scheduled to be heard on October 9.

The court’s decision was made in response to a fresh plea filed Red Chilies Entertainment, the production house behind the film, against an internet user who was found circulating unauthorized content related to ‘Jawan’. The production house sought an extension of the previous court order to protect their intellectual property rights.

To further combat piracy, the lawyers representing Red Chilies Entertainment requested the court to disable various WhatsApp chat groups and Telegram groups where pirated copies of the film were being sold. This action is necessary, as pirated copies of ‘Jawan’ were easily accessible through a simple Google search and through anti-piracy agents.

Despite the challenges faced due to piracy, ‘Jawan’ is set to enter the prestigious Rs 1000-crore club at the worldwide box office, indicating its immense popularity among audiences. This achievement highlights the success of the film and the impact it has had on cinema-goers globally.

