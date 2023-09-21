The Delhi High Court Issues Strict Directions to Meta and Telegram Over Leaked Movie Content

The Delhi High Court has recently taken action against Facebook-parent Meta and messaging platform Telegram. The court has requested these companies to provide Basic Subscriber Information (BSI) and other relevant details regarding the groups or channels that have been responsible for leaking content related to the recently released Bollywood film “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The court’s order also includes the blocking of a WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram account allegedly involved in the unauthorized dissemination of the movie. This decision came as a result of an application filed Red Chillies Entertainments against Rohit Sharma, accusing him of circulating copyrighted content related to the film without proper authorization.

Moreover, the court has directed Meta to suspend Sharma’s WhatsApp account and block access to any content on his Facebook page and Instagram handle, both titled “Rohit movies.” Additionally, the court has issued a restraining order against Sharma, prohibiting him from copying, recording, reproducing, or transmitting any stills, audio/video clips, songs, or recordings of the movie without obtaining a proper license from Red Chillies Entertainments.

Justice Shankar, the presiding judge, emphasized that the owners/controllers of the websites mentioned in the court’s order should refrain from any unauthorized copying, transmission, communication, or availability of content in which the plaintiff holds copyright. This includes content related to the film “Jawan” or any part thereof.

The court has further instructed Sharma to remove any infringing content from all his social media accounts, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, or any other website accessed or operated him.

This ruling the Delhi High Court signifies the importance of protecting intellectual property rights in the digital era, particularly in the context of the entertainment industry where content piracy poses a significant challenge. It serves as a reminder that unauthorized sharing and dissemination of copyrighted material can have legal consequences.

Definitions:

– Basic Subscriber Information (BSI): Refers to the essential details of a user, such as their name, contact information, and account details.

– Red Chillies Entertainments: A production company owned Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan.

– Copyright: A legal protection granted to the creator of an original work, which provides exclusive rights to reproduce, distribute, and display the work.

