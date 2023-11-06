Delhi-NCR Residents Struggle with Earthquakes and Air Pollution: A Tale of Dilemma

Delhi-NCR is facing a grave environmental crisis, with both air pollution and frequent earthquake tremors plaguing the region. Social media users have taken to memes to express the ongoing struggle faced the residents. These humorous visuals depict the predicament of Delhi-NCR inhabitants who are torn between stepping out of their homes due to earthquakes and staying indoors to avoid the toxic air pollution and choking smog layer.

On Monday evening, the region experienced another earthquake, the second in just three days. The epicenter of this earthquake was located in Nepal, registering a magnitude of 5.6 at around 4:18 pm on November 6. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in cities like Noida and Gurugram has plummeted to the severe category, prompting the implementation of anti-pollution measures under GRAP 4.

Users on social media have shared memes that humorously depict the constant back-and-forth between entering and leaving their homes. Each time an earthquake tremor strikes, they are forced to vacate their residences for safety. However, the dire air pollution and smog levels make it equally challenging for them to remain outside. One user wittily stated, “Nature is playing games in Delhi. It shakes your building so that you come out, to make you inhale man-made smog.”

The air pollution problem in Delhi is a worsening concern. The city has implemented numerous measures, such as banning construction and demolition activities and implementing an odd-even vehicle movement system, to mitigate the pollution levels. Primary contributors to the deteriorating air quality include farm fires in Punjab and stagnant winds. Adding to the complexity of the situation, earthquake tremors have become increasingly frequent in Delhi-NCR over the past few months.

While the memes convey the daily struggle faced Delhi-NCR residents, they also shed light on the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to tackle both air pollution and geological hazards in the region. It is imperative for authorities to address these issues to safeguard the health and well-being of the people.

