How to Watch Delhi Crime Season 1 on Netflix

Delhi Crime Season 1 is a gripping Indian crime drama series that is available to watch on Netflix. The show is inspired the real-life 2012 Delhi gang rape case and follows Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vartika Chaturvedi and her team as they investigate the brutal rape and murder of a young woman.

The series provides a haunting and unflinching portrayal of the investigation, highlighting the challenges faced the police in a city still grappling with the aftermath of the crime. It also delves into the emotional impact of the crime on the victim’s family and friends.

The cast of Delhi Crime Season 1 includes Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS, Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh, Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh IPS, and Adil Hussain as Kumar Vijay, among others.

To watch Delhi Crime Season 1 on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan that suits your needs: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Create an account entering your email address and password Provide your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different subscription plans, allowing users to select the one that best fits their preferences. The Standard with Ads plan offers most movies and TV shows but includes ads before or during content. Users can watch in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan eliminates ads, allows content downloads on two supported devices, and offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan supports up to four devices at a time, provides Ultra HD viewing, allows downloads on six devices, and permits up to two additional members who don’t live in the same household. Additionally, Netflix spatial audio is supported.

Delhi Crime Season 1 is a highly acclaimed series that sheds light on a significant case in India’s history. By watching it on Netflix, viewers can explore themes of justice, compassion, and the resilience of those involved in the investigation. Don’t miss out on this powerful and thought-provoking series!

