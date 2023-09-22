Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Personal WhatsApp Channel

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched his personal WhatsApp channel, providing another platform for communication with the public. This comes after the recent launch of the Delhi CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) WhatsApp channel. Kejriwal expressed his excitement about connecting with the people and working together towards making India the number one country in the world.

The Delhi Chief Minister’s personal WhatsApp channel aims to enhance communication and engagement between Kejriwal and the public. Through this platform, Kejriwal will be able to send messages, updates, and information directly to citizens. It provides an easy and convenient way for people to stay connected with the Chief Minister and receive important announcements.

WhatsApp is a popular messaging application that allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, share photos and documents, and create groups for communication. With over two billion monthly active users worldwide, WhatsApp has become an integral part of people’s daily lives.

Kejriwal’s initiative to connect with the public via WhatsApp further demonstrates the increasing importance of technology and social media in political communication. By leveraging technology platforms like WhatsApp, political leaders can reach a larger audience and engage with citizens in a more direct and accessible manner.

This move Kejriwal is also in line with the government’s digital initiatives and efforts to promote transparency, accessibility, and citizen participation. It provides an opportunity for people to have a voice, express their concerns, and receive updates on government policies and initiatives.

Overall, the launch of Arvind Kejriwal’s personal WhatsApp channel is a significant step towards building a stronger connection between the Chief Minister and the citizens. It exemplifies the use of technology for effective communication and public engagement, ultimately contributing to a more participatory democracy.

Sources:

– PTI