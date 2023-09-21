Delhi Government Connects with Citizens through WhatsApp Channel

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has launched a WhatsApp Channel to establish a direct line of communication with the people of Delhi. The purpose of this initiative is to keep the citizens updated on the government’s achievements, new programs, and initiatives as they strive towards making Delhi a proud national capital for all Indians.

In the first message sent on the channel, Kejriwal announced the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna, a scheme that aims to send senior citizens on pilgrimage trips. He shared that a group of 780 senior citizens had been sent to Rameswaram, and expressed his gratitude for the love and support he has received from them. He even shared some heartwarming photos of their trip.

The Delhi government is keen on establishing a personal connection with its citizens, with a vision of transforming the city into a world-class hub with top-notch infrastructure in healthcare and education. Through this WhatsApp Channel, the Chief Minister will periodically share updates on government projects and policies.

Kejriwal has also urged people to spread the word about the WhatsApp Channel and invite their friends and family to subscribe and stay connected. This initiative is a step towards fostering a stronger relationship between the government and the people it serves.

In conclusion, the launch of the WhatsApp Channel Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlights the Delhi government’s commitment to transparency and citizen engagement. It provides a platform for direct communication and ensures that the people of Delhi are kept informed about the government’s work. This initiative holds great potential in bridging the gap between the government and the citizens and fostering a sense of pride in Delhi as a national capital.

Sources:

– [Source Article Title – No URL Given]