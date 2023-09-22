Arvind Kejriwal Launches Personal WhatsApp Channel, Urges Citizens to Make India Number One

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recently launched his personal WhatsApp channel, with over 51,000 followers joining in just a few days. Kejriwal took to social media to share the link to his channel, expressing his excitement to connect with the citizens and work together to make India the number one country in the world.

The channel has been created to provide a direct means of communication between Kejriwal and the people. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that this initiative aims to give people the opportunity to stay connected with the Chief Minister and voice their concerns.

Kejriwal drew inspiration from the movie ‘Jawan’, specifically a quote from Shah Rukh Khan’s character, where he emphasizes the importance of education and healthcare over caste or religion. Kejriwal implored citizens to consider these factors when choosing who to vote for.

The Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of his government, particularly in building excellent schools in Delhi. He also praised his counterpart in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, for initiating an “education revolution” in the AAP-ruled state.

Kejriwal’s message resonates with the AAP’s commitment to providing quality education to children. He urged citizens to support his party, emphasizing their dedication to improving education and healthcare services.

In conclusion, Arvind Kejriwal’s personal WhatsApp channel aims to foster direct communication between the Chief Minister and the citizens of Delhi. Through this platform, he hopes to work alongside the people to make India a leading nation globally.

