New Policy Revealed: Scottish Government WhatsApp Messages Deleted During Pandemic

In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that the Scottish government had a policy to delete WhatsApp messages during the Covid-19 pandemic. This disclosure was made Humza Yousaf, the current Scottish Health Secretary, indicating a significant departure from previous commitments made his predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon.

While Nicola Sturgeon had assured the public two years ago that all government WhatsApp messages would be forwarded to any subsequent public inquiries, it has now come to light that messages sent the former first minister were manually deleted from her phone. This revelation raises questions about transparency and accountability within the Scottish government.

During a recent interview, Yousaf acknowledged that WhatsApp messages related to the Covid-19 pandemic were routinely deleted according to government policy at the time. He stated, “We had a social media messaging policy which actually required us to routinely delete WhatsApp messages. That was the policy at the time.” This admission highlights a departure from the practice in other countries, where preserving digital communication is deemed essential for future investigations and accountability.

The disclosure of this policy has sparked concerns among the public and opposition parties, who argue that the deletion of vital communication during a global health crisis raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to transparency and the public interest. The Scottish government now faces scrutiny and calls for an explanation as to why such a policy was implemented.

It is important to note that Yousaf himself claims not to have deleted any WhatsApp messages relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, his admission of the government’s policy raises concerns about the potential loss of valuable information that could have shed light on decision-making processes during a critical time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why did the Scottish government have a policy to delete WhatsApp messages?

A: According to Humza Yousaf, the deletion of WhatsApp messages was part of the government’s social media messaging policy at the time. However, the rationale behind this policy remains unclear.

Q: What are the implications of deleting WhatsApp messages during the pandemic?

A: Deleting WhatsApp messages raises concerns about transparency, accountability, and the potential loss of important information. It may hinder future investigations and make it challenging to assess decision-making processes during the crisis.

Q: Will there be an investigation into the deletion of WhatsApp messages?

A: The revelation of this policy has sparked calls for an explanation and further scrutiny from opposition parties. The Scottish government may face pressure to investigate the deletion of WhatsApp messages and ensure transparency moving forward.