The PGA Tour’s Cheeky Jab at Justin Thomas Ahead of Ryder Cup

On the eve of the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour’s official social media account took a lighthearted shot at Justin Thomas. Despite Thomas’s poor season and failure to make the FedEx Playoffs, Team USA captain Zach Johnson still chose him as one of his six picks for the Ryder Cup team. The PGA Tour’s post, which was later deleted, poked fun at the situation, garnering over 300k views in a few hours.

Although Thomas had a dismal season on the PGA Tour, his impressive 6-2-1 record in the Ryder Cup played a significant role in Johnson’s decision. Other notable players in the American team include Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, and Sam Burns. Keegan Bradley, who had won two tournaments, including a record-setting performance, felt like an outsider after being left out of the team. He expressed his disappointment and stated that he would aim to automatically qualify for future Ryder Cups.

The Ryder Cup, set to be held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, will commence on September 29. This prestigious tournament will feature top golfers from the United States and Europe competing against each other in a team format, creating a thrilling and fiercely competitive atmosphere.

Sources: PGA Tour and Golf Channel