Cora Jade’s Instagram Post Fuels Speculation on CM Punk’s WWE Return

The wrestling world was sent into a frenzy when NXT star Cora Jade recently shared and quickly deleted a photo on her Instagram featuring herself and two-time WWE Champion CM Punk. This move has ignited rumors and speculation about the possible return of the iconic Second City Saint to WWE.

Cora Jade, who hails from Chicago like CM Punk, has openly expressed her admiration for the wrestling superstar. Not only does she draw inspiration from Punk’s in-ring persona, but she also incorporates his fashion choices into her own wardrobe.

According to reports, Cora Jade posted a throwback picture of herself with CM Punk during a WWE event from her teenage years on her Instagram stories. Although the post was swiftly removed, fans couldn’t help but wonder about the implications behind this brief upload.

Over the years, fans and the wrestling community have been eagerly anticipating CM Punk’s potential return to WWE. From mysterious references in Shinsuke Nakamura’s promos to the recent release of a remastered version of Punk’s iconic entrance theme song, “Cult of Personality,” the anticipation has reached a fever pitch.

While it remains unclear whether Cora Jade’s Instagram post was meant as a playful tease or carried a deeper meaning, one thing is certain – it has only intensified the ongoing speculations. CM Punk has been absent from WWE television since his departure in 2014, with only a few appearances on WWE Backstage in 2019. However, his in-ring comeback remains a subject of fascination for wrestling fans worldwide.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time CM Punk has engaged with NXT talent on social media. During his time with AEW, Punk interacted with both Cora Jade and Indi Hartwell, praising Jade’s work and even suggesting a potential match between Hartwell and Jade.

Punk’s recent departure from AEW has only fueled even more speculation about a possible WWE comeback. Wrestling enthusiasts and fans alike will be eagerly watching to see how this story develops and whether CM Punk will make a triumphant return to the WWE ring.

