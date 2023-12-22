Brandywine River Museum of Art: A Delightful Journey for Train Enthusiasts

Step into the Brandywine River Museum of Art and embark on a magical journey through a world of holiday whimsy. The museum’s holiday exhibit, curated senior model railroad specialist Paul Hoerner, has been enchanting visitors of all ages for over five decades.

As you explore the intricately designed displays, you’ll find yourself captivated interactive scenes and iconic Christmas staples. From a drive-in movie theater to a miniature carnival, each tiny scene is painstakingly crafted to transport you into a realm of joy and wonder.

Trains, as Janet Gilman of Willow Grove puts it, are “definitely multigenerational.” It’s no wonder why families and individuals of all ages flock to the Brandywine Railroad exhibit to create lasting memories. The exhibit has become a beloved holiday tradition for many, with Hoerner himself playing a vital role in its continuous growth and evolution.

Hoerner explains that model railroading encompasses elements of carpentry, electronics, programming, and artistic know-how. Over his 36 years as the senior model railroad specialist, he has used these skills to consistently enhance the exhibit with new and exciting features that ignite the imaginations of visitors.

One of the highlights for families is the interactive nature of the exhibit. “I like how interactive it is for the little ones,” says Gilman, who was accompanied her grandson. Children can step on pedals, push buttons, and actively engage with the displays, making their visit even more memorable.

The holiday exhibit at the Brandywine River Museum of Art is a testament to the transformative power of the smallest details. Amidst the winding train tracks, you may even come across a replica of our news van parked outside a diner, a charming reminder of the joys that make the holiday season special.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this enchanting display of artistic craftsmanship and holiday cheer. The exhibit is open until January 7th, with tickets priced at $25 for adults, $10 for kids, and free admission for children under 4.